Home / Commercial Construction / Checkin' in (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Checkin’ in (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack March 27, 2017 9:59 am

Crews work on the new Westin Milwaukee hotel on Friday. Madison-based J.H. Findorff & Son is overseeing construction of the 177,419-foot-tall, 10-story hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The project is on track to be complete in a few months.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

