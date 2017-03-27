Checkin’ in (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
Crews work on the new Westin Milwaukee hotel on Friday. Madison-based J.H. Findorff & Son is overseeing construction of the 177,419-foot-tall, 10-story hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The project is on track to be complete in a few months.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Greg Curtis, an employee of J.H. Findorff & Son, installs blocking between metal studs.
J.H. Findorff & Son’s Steve Thistle assembles a door in a hotel room.
J.H. Findorff & Son’s Todd Dybedahl marks points on wood veneer in a meeting room.