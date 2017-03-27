Racine’s mayor leaving for water coalition job

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine’s mayor is leaving his job to head a coalition aimed at protecting the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

Mayor John Dickert announced Monday that he will leave this summer to become the administrative president of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. The group of mayors and local officials from 128 cities in the U.S. and Canada work with local government and other stakeholders to sustain the freshwater resource. The city of Racine, along Lake Michigan, is a member of the initiative.

Details on the process to fill the mayor’s job will be determined by the Common Council.