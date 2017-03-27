Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Racine’s mayor leaving for water coalition job

Racine’s mayor leaving for water coalition job

By: Associated Press March 27, 2017 11:26 am

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine’s mayor is leaving his job to head a coalition aimed at protecting the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

Mayor John Dickert announced Monday that he will leave this summer to become the administrative president of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. The group of mayors and local officials from 128 cities in the U.S. and Canada work with local government and other stakeholders to sustain the freshwater resource. The city of Racine, along Lake Michigan, is a member of the initiative.

Details on the process to fill the mayor’s job will be determined by the Common Council.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo