Three charged in fatal shooting of city inspector

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three men have been charged with killing a Milwaukee city inspector during an attempted carjacking.

Sixty-four-year-old Greg Zyszkiewicz was found fatally shot in his car Wednesday while working in a Milwaukee neighborhood.

Two teens and a 21-year-old man were charged Monday. Two others were arrested following two separate car and foot chases that happened hours after the shooting.

Seventeen-year-old Deshaun Scott is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Seventeen-year-old Qhualun Shaw and 21-year-old Eric Smiley are charged with felony murder. All three are accused of party to armed robbery.

The three facing charges are expected in court later Monday.