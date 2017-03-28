Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Committee OKs well bill by paper ballot

Committee OKs well bill by paper ballot

By: Associated Press March 28, 2017 1:54 pm

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A key legislative committee has approved a bill that would relax high-capacity well regulations, clearing the way for a full Senate vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform voted 3-2 on party lines Tuesday to advance the bill to the Senate. Chairman Steve Nass conducted the vote by paper ballot rather than having the committee meet in person, drawing the ire of conservationists who fear high-capacity wells deplete ground and surface waters.

Nass aide Mike Mikalsen says Democrats set up the paper ballot system in 2009 and Nass is simply utilizing their system. He says Democrats will be able to debate the bill on the Senate floor. The chamber is expected to take it up next week.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo