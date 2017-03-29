Legislature’s budget committee to tackle roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee is tackling roads funding on the second of three days of state agency briefings.

Roads funding is one of the biggest stumbling blocks in Walker’s budget this year, as some Republicans are pushing for tax and fee increases to be considered while Walker wants to borrow more and delay some highway projects.

Walker’s budget would cut income and property taxes and institute a sales-tax holiday for two days in August for back-to-school supplies.

The committee was also slated to discuss Walker’s plan to require parents receiving food stamps to get a job or be enrolled in job training.