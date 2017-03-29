Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Legislature’s budget committee to tackle roads

Legislature’s budget committee to tackle roads

By: Associated Press March 29, 2017 9:39 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee is tackling roads funding on the second of three days of state agency briefings.

Roads funding is one of the biggest stumbling blocks in Walker’s budget this year, as some Republicans are pushing for tax and fee increases to be considered while Walker wants to borrow more and delay some highway projects.

Walker’s budget would cut income and property taxes and institute a sales-tax holiday for two days in August for back-to-school supplies.

The committee was also slated to discuss Walker’s plan to require parents receiving food stamps to get a job or be enrolled in job training.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo