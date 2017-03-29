Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / UW-Eau Claire has big construction plans despite budget setbacks

UW-Eau Claire has big construction plans despite budget setbacks

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 29, 2017 3:28 pm

The likely deferral of two major renovation projects at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire may prove a setback to the campus' ambitious long-range building plans, but it will probably not stop the city's construction momentum.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo