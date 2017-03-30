Audit committee set to order review of UW foundations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legislators are set to order a review of University of Wisconsin System schools’ relationships with their private foundations.

The Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on the scope of the review and vote on ordering state auditors to undertake the work.

UW regents in January filed a lawsuit accusing UW-Oshkosh’s former chancellor, Richard Wells, and former vice chancellor of administrative services, Thomas Sonnleitner, of theft. The regents alleged they concealed millions of dollars in improper financial transfers to the school’s nonprofit foundation. According to the lawsuit, the money went to help the foundation complete development projects. The regents contend money should flow only from the foundation to the university.

UW officials have said they’re reviewing other foundations and their schools but haven’t found any irregularities.