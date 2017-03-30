Aurora Health Care to open $55.5 million center in Greenfield

Aurora Health Care announced plans Thursday to build an ambulatory surgery center and medical office building in part of the 84South development in Greenfield.

Company officials said the project, expected to cost about $55.5 million, will provide patients with greater access to general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics and other medical services.

The 130,000-square-foot building will include an outpatient imaging center, sports-health and rehabilitation clinic, a specialty-physician clinic and a dispensary pharmacy.

“This state-of-the-art facility within 84South will serve as a specialty hub and provide new and expanded services that will help us better serve patients in Greenfield and surrounding communities,” Steve Francaviglia, president of Aurora’s Greater Milwaukee South service area, said in a statement. “We look forward to moving this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

84South is a new commercial and residential development being built near the corner of 84th Street and Layton Avenue. Cobalt Partners is the project’s developer. Aurora’s new center will be leased from an affiliate of the Milwaukee-based firm.

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke welcomed Aurora’s announcement.

“With the addition of Aurora Health Care to 84South, our public-private efforts with Cobalt Partners to redevelop this significant site will have resulted in the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs and a development value of nearly $165 million,” he said in a statement. “Redevelopment of this site has been a City priority for many years and the realization of that vision will bring desired services to our residents and those of the surrounding communities.”

Provided it receives the needed government approvals, Aurora expects work on the project to begin later this year and finish up by mid-2019.