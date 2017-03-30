Fitzgerald, Vos split on overriding roads veto

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said the Republican-controlled Legislature would never vote to override a veto by Gov. Scott Walker to enact a gas tax increase against his wishes. But Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Assembly Republicans will vote to override any veto they don’t support.

Fitzgerald has been trying to work with GOP senators to find a compromise on the state’s road budget that does not include a gas increase, which Walker has promised to veto. But Vos said Thursday Senate Republicans have no identifiable plan and Walker’s position seems to change “by the day.”

Vos and other GOP leaders in the Assembly, and some Republican senators, have been outspoken in saying the Legislature and Walker should be open to higher taxes and vehicle fees to keep delayed road projects on track and reduce the $500 million in borrowing the governor is proposing.

“I’m not going to let the threat of a veto stop the discussion from even happening when our caucus actually has a position, and the Senate is still muddled with their own ideas,” Vos said.

But Fitzgerald all but slammed the door on the possibility of the Senate overriding a veto on Thursday.

“We’re not going to override Governor Walker on a veto,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “It’s just not part of the dynamic that exists for a Republican-controlled Legislature to override Governor Walker. It’s just not going to happen. Work with him up front, try and get some concessions or changes that make sense for us, and that’s where we need to negotiate from.”

Walker initially said he would be open to gas tax and fee increases to pay for roads if there were corresponding cuts elsewhere in the budget. But he shifted his position in February, saying he outright opposed any gas tax hike. And on Wednesday night, while Republicans on the budget-writing committee were voicing support for higher taxes, he tweeted a veto threat if they did that.

Even though state Sen. Luther Olsen, a Republican from Ripon a member of the state’s powerful budget committee, said he thought GOP lawmakers were willing to “bite the bullet” and raise taxes, both he and Fitzgerald said later that was not the position of all Senate Republicans.

Walker hasn’t been as explicit with the state’s higher vehicle-registration fees as he has with gas taxes, leaving open the possibility that could be raised to help pay for roads if other taxes or fees were reduced by an equal amount. Vos said the Assembly Republicans have a plan to reduce taxes and fees by $300 million to offset such an increase. But said he won’t share any details until Walker and others show they’re open to negotiating.

“I’m waiting for an actual rock-hard position that I can trust people will stick with and I haven’t seen that yet,” Vos said Thursday. “We have some people who are delusional, that believe we don’t have a problem of funding transportation.”

Fitzgerald said Republican senators were still discussing options for roads but he would not say what they were.

“I don’t want to announce anything that’s outside the box,” he said.

The Legislature, which has been under GOP control since Walker took office in 2011, has never overridden one of his vetoes.