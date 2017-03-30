Republicans vent frustration over Wisconsin road budget

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee pressed the state’s Transportation Department leader to come up with a long-term solution to paying for roads at a budget briefing Wednesday, sharply questioning why Gov. Scott Walker has refused to consider any gas tax or fee increases as part of a plan to keep major projects on schedule.

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee said solving the state’s road-spending plan will be the biggest struggle in passing the state budget this year. It’s an issue that’s dividing Republicans, as some are pushing for more revenue to keep projects on schedule while Walker and others in the GOP want to borrow more and delay work.

The sometimes contentious questioning of state Transportation Department Secretary Dave Ross began nearly 12 hours into the budget briefing around 9 p.m.

“It seems like we’re on a track where we’re stalling everything out, it’s going to cost us more money, we’re not raising revenue, and we’re spiraling into a hole that it is going to cost so much money to get our roads into shape we’ll never get it done,” said GOP Sen. Luther Olsen of Ripon.

He said the biggest question for Republicans will be whether there are enough unmet road needs in the state to warrant increasing taxes, or stick with Walker and borrow $500 million more and delay projects instead.

Assembly Republicans have proposed raising $300 million in unspecified transportation-related taxes and fees, while calling for a corresponding reduction in unnamed taxes elsewhere.

Walker tweeted as the briefing was ongoing, saying “Let’s be clear. I don’t support spending less on K-12 education than what’s in my budget and I will veto a gas tax increase.”

The debate comes amid increasing concern among Republicans, who control both the Senate and Assembly, that worsening road conditions are hurting the state’s economy. A recent state audit found that the proportion of state highways in good condition decreased from 53.5 percent in 2010 to 41.0 percent in 2015.

Ross defended the governor’s plans, saying the state needed to finish ongoing highway projects and not take on new work that may not qualify for federal matching money.

The back and forth came on the second of three days of agency briefings on the state budget. The committee will hold six public hearings next month and begin voting on the plan in May.