Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Road official hopes GOP battle over roads spending will produce budget solution

Road official hopes GOP battle over roads spending will produce budget solution

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 30, 2017 2:52 pm

Republican infighting over Wisconsin’s transportation budget has industry officials hopeful the disagreement could still be resolved in their favor and result in more money for rebuilding state roads and bridges. But a prominent GOP leader on Thursday seemed to splash cold water on any notion that the eventual solution could involve a gas-tax increase. During a budget briefing on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo