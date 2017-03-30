Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Why St. Paul went to Wisconsin’s Irgens for soccer-stadium development

Why St. Paul went to Wisconsin’s Irgens for soccer-stadium development

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 30, 2017 10:13 am

by Clare Kennedy BridgeTower Media Newswires MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- News that Milwaukee-based Irgens will take the lead on development around a new soccer stadium in St. Paul raises the question: Why not a Minnesota company? Irgens is a heavy hitter in Wisconsin, but hasn’t had a presence in Minnesota until now. And it's not as if there aren't ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo