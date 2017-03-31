Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Verona school district headliner of big-ticket building referendums on Tuesday

Verona school district headliner of big-ticket building referendums on Tuesday

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com March 31, 2017 2:24 pm

The Verona Area School District is seeking nearly $162.8 million from voters next week in what will most likely be the largest building referendum on record in the state. School officials hope that when voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they will give their blessing to plans to issue debt for the construction of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo