Check it out (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

By: Kevin Harnack
April 3, 2017
12:23 pm
Crews work on the Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street branch on March 27 in Milwaukee. Burlington-based Scherrer Construction is overseeing work on the lower levels of the library. Oregon-based Gorman & Co. is overseeing work on the upper-residential levels of the building, which will become the Alexander Apartments.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
Scherrer Construction’s Dave Anderson measures for shoring ahead of a concrete pour.
Scherrer Construction’s Tim Bice cuts lumber to support a concrete column.
Dairyland Energy Solutions’ Sebastian Borchardt roughs in a sub breaker.