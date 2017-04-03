Prostar to provide flooring for Bucks training, practice center

A company that has provided the Milwaukee Bucks with flooring at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for the past 25 years will be doing much the same for the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center near the team’s new arena.

The Bucks announced Monday that Milwaukee-based Prostar Surfaces Inc. will be providing flooring for the sports science center, which is being built at the corner of North Sixth Street and West Juneau Avenue. Prostar will be providing flooring for the basketball courts the Bucks will use for training at the center, as well as for the center’s weight and training rooms and an Olympic-grade track.

“While we are proud of all the flooring being supplied and installed in the Bucks facilities, of particular satisfaction will be the practice court, which will be installed by our employees, made from trees grown and harvested in Wisconsin, and engineered with unmatched safety and performance,” said Hal Koller, Prostar president, in a statement. “These things all attest to the fact that the Bucks, Milwaukee and Wisconsin are world class.”

When completed, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center will serve as the Bucks’ primary practice and training center. Officials from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will also work there with the Bucks on research into sports medicine and injury prevention.