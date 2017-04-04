$17 million Milwaukee redevelopment to receive WEDC grant

A proposed redevelopment of the historic Garfield School campus in Milwaukee will receive $250,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., officials said Tuesday.

The $17 project will center on a vacant city block near North 4th Street and West North Avenue in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The redevelopment plans call for adding apartments, commercial space and a new home for America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

WEDC is providing the $250,000 grant through its Community Development Investment Grant program, which supports community-development work, primarily in cities’ downtowns. The awards are granted in response to the promised economic benefits of a proposed project.

Maures Development Group, along with J. Jeffers & Co. and CUPED, will complete the project in two phases. In the first phase, the school will be converted into a 30-unit apartment building. The second phase involves the demolition of vacant properties and the construction of The Griot, which will have 41 apartment units and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. The museum and a cafe will also be housed in the building.

In November, WEDC officials also authorized the developers to receive nearly $1.3 million in Historic Preservation Tax Credits. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority additionally offered a $1 million loan, $5 million in construction financing and more than $250,000 in low-income housing tax credits to the Garfield Apartments and more than $650,000 in tax credits to The Griot.

“The redevelopment of this area represents a true partnership between the community, the city, the state and the private sector, and will play a major role in revitalizing this historic neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side,” Mark Hogan, secretary and chief executive of WEDC, said in a statement. “This is the latest example of our commitment to supporting economic development efforts in Milwaukee, which has seen more than $280 million in WEDC investments since 2011.”