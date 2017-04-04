Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Trades groups line up behind push to eliminate personal-property tax

Trades groups line up behind push to eliminate personal-property tax

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 4, 2017 2:27 pm

Lawmakers have started again to call for the elimination of the state’s tax collected on construction equipment and various other types of “personal property.”

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo