Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Business leaders exert muscle in roads debate

Business leaders exert muscle in roads debate

By: Associated Press April 5, 2017 10:11 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of Wisconsin business leaders is pressuring the Legislature to ignore Gov. Scott Walker’s call to halt work on the Interstate 94 east-west project.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday that the coalition includes MillerCoors, Palermo’s Pizza, the Forest County Potawatomi and Marquette University. The letter was delivered Tuesday in advance of a public hearing at State Fair Park on the state budget proposal that would halt work on the interstate project.

The groups say in their letter to the co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee that the interstate section has nearly 200,000 jobs in the two miles around it.

Walker’s budget would drop plans to work on the 3.5-mile portion of I-94 in Milwaukee between the Marquette and Zoo interchanges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo