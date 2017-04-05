Indiana Senate votes to approve infrastructure funding plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has approved an infrastructure funding plan with fee and tax increases that lawmakers say will go toward much-needed road and bridge repairs.

The Senate voted 34-13 to approve it Tuesday.

The measure likely will head next to a conference committee where differences with a House version can be ironed out.

Both versions include a $15 vehicle registration fee, a 10-cent gasoline tax increase and a provision giving the governor authority to seek interstate tolling.

Differences include the Senate’s proposed $5 fee on tires and fee increase on commercial vehicles. The House version moves all of the proceeds from the state’s sales tax on gasoline to roads and would fill the resulting hole in the budget with a higher cigarette tax.