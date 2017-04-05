Milwaukee County voters overwhelmingly reject $60 wheel tax

If Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele still decides to push for a $60 wheel tax in the county’s next budget, he will do so knowing that a majority of voters don’t support the proposal.

Milwaukee County voters had an opportunity to weigh in on the $60-a-year wheel tax — a local vehicle-registration fee similar to the $75 fee collected each year by the state — during Tuesday’s spring election.

Voters overwhelmingly voted against the wheel tax referendum; 72 percent cast”no” votes and only about 28 percent voted “yes,” according to preliminary results.

County officials adopted a $30-a-year wheel tax as part of the 2017 budget. Abele, though, had initially asked for twice that amount. The County Board, however, said $60 was too expensive, especially for poor residents.

In addition to cutting the proposed registration fee in half, board members also sought to have the $60 proposal put to a referendum to better gauge its popularity among residents. Because Tuesday’s referendum was not binding, elected officials could still choose to adopt a higher wheel-tax amount in place.

Abele said at a recent panel discussion that he will continue to advocate for the $60 wheel tax, since it was one of the only ways the county could raise more money for road and bridge repairs. A spokeswoman in Abele’s office said it was too early to say whether he will again seek the wheel tax in his 2018 budget proposal.

“The challenges we’re facing in our budget, they’re not going away,” spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in an interview prior to the Tuesday election. She added that the county will have a $50 million hole to fill in 2018.