Report finds noon hour most dangerous for construction workers

Upending long-held beliefs, a national trades group released a report this week finding that construction accidents are more common at the noon hour than any other time of the day.

That was just one piece of conventional wisdom that was turned on its head Tuesday by the Associated General Contractor of America’s “Preventing Fatalities in the Construction Industry” report. Other findings suggested that small companies are the most likely to have deaths on worksites and that ­— contrary to widely held perceptions — Hispanic workers are not more likely to die on the job than workers of other ethnicities.

The report, based on research conducted by the Myers-Lawson School of Construction at Virginia Tech, noted that previous research had suggested worksite deaths were most likely to occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on any given day. Drawing on data gathered by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the study instead found that the most dangerous hours at construction sites are those between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Worst of all was the noon hour.

To help mitigate the dangers, the AGC recommended that contractors consider scheduling “tool box” talks and safety meetings for noon. The AGC also said company officials should make sure that employees are aware of the heightened risk at certain times of day.

Elsewhere, the AGC’s report found that companies with nine or fewer employees accounted for 47 percent of the industry’s fatalities in the study period, which ran from 2010 to 2012. The report also noted that although Hispanics made up 24 percent of the total construction workforce in those years, they accounted for only 20 percent of the work-zone deaths.

Not all of the report’s findings ran contrary to conventional wisdom. The AGC found, for instance, that falls were the leading cause of deaths in the industry — accounting for 33 percent of the fatalities recorded in the study period.

The study also found that workers between the ages of 35 and 54 accounted for 50 percent of the work-site deaths in the study period. The older workers were, the more likely they were to die on the job; the highest fatality rate was found among 65-year-olds.

The AGC said the purpose of the report was to help construction officials and others find ways to make the industry safer.