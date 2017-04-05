Quantcast
Sighs of relief for 28 MnDOT projects

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 5, 2017 9:19 am

A bridge replacement in Bloomington, Minn., and the final work package for the $172 million Winona Bridge project are among the beneficiaries of legislation that frees up $105 million in federal money for Minnesota transportation upgrades.

