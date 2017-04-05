Slain building inspector’s family thanks Milwaukee community

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of a Milwaukee building inspector who was fatally shot on the job is thanking the community for its support.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that three men have been charged with killing Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz during an attempted carjacking last month.

Zyszkiewicz was a longtime special enforcement inspector for the Department of Neighborhood Services. The job deals with the most serious problem properties in Milwaukee.

Zyszkiewicz’s children thanked Milwaukee police “for treating our dad as if he were one of their own.” The family says Gov. Scott Walker, Mayor Tom Barrett and other city officials have also been comforting and supportive.

Police found Zyszkiewicz in his vehicle while responding to a call on March 22 about a person slumped over the steering wheel.