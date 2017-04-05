Voters approve building referendums across state

Voters in the Verona School District have approved one of the largest school referendums in state history.

The two referendum questions have a price tag of more than $181 million. Nearly $163 million of that total is for a new high school, in addition to other school renovations and district-wide maintenance. The remaining amount will be used on the new pool and athletic fields.

School district officials said the construction projects, particularly the new high school, is needed to accommodate growth in the student body.

The district’s enrollment has increased by more than 600 students since its latest new school opened in 2006. And the crowding will only become worse as time goes by. By 2030, district officials expect to be working with more than 1,600 additional students.

“The approval of this referendum is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of an entire community,” Dean Gorrell, superintendent of the Verona Area School District, said in a statement. “We are committed to building opportunity and equitable learning environments that serve the needs of all students while working in partnership with our community.”

Now that the building referendums have passed, the School District will begin design work with Eppstein Uhen Architects. The Milwaukee-based firm will form a design team consisting of representatives from the various schools, grade levels and other specialists.

Elsewhere in the state, the Green Bay Area School District won approval for a $68 million referendum calling for district-wide improvements. Before Tuesday’s vote, district officials had said the improvements were needed to deal with overcrowding, among other things.

Here's a roundup of all the school-building referendums that voters approved in Tuesday's election (with vote tallies in parenthesis): St. Croix Falls School District: $5.2 million for various grounds and facilities improvements and maintenance (810-336) Eleva-Strum School District: $12 million to expand the central campus to replace two existing elementary schools (534-400) Southwestern Wisconsin School District: $10 million for building improvements, renovations and additions at the high school, middle school and elementary school buildings, among other things (680-552) Denmark School District: $14.9 million for renovations and additions to the high school (1,706-850) Mount Horeb Area School District: $38.5 million for additions, remodeling and improvements to district facilities (2,037-1,172) Green Bay Area School District: $68.3 million building and facility expansions and improvements (11,625-5,027) Verona Area School District: $162.8 million for a new high school, school renovations and district maintenance (5,078-1,907); and $18.5 million for athletic fields and a swimming pool (4,225-2.730) Thorp School District: $4.5 million for various renovations and additions (343-262) Grafton School District: $39.9 million for school remodeling and additions (2,374-1,819) Mayville School District: $24.5 million for renovations and additions (1,215-1,202) Little Chute Area School District: Nearly $17.8 million for various building improvements and renovations at several school buildings (643-497) Holmen School District: More than $2.8 million for safety and security improvements (1,856-1.042); and $900,000 for site improvements at the high school, including a parking-lot expansion (1,571-1.322) Pardeeville Area School District: Roughly $11.9 million for additions to an auditorium, a secure high school entrance and other improvements (803-612); and a request to exceed revenue limits by $130,00 each year continually and $850,000 each year through 2022 for building additions and operating expenses (848-570) North Fond du Lac School District: $27 million for renovations to the Early Learning Center, as well as renovations and an addition to Friendship Learning Center (897-427); and $2.5 million for middle school and high school building renovations (935-380)