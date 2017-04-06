Bill would affect towns’ withdrawal from Dane County zoning

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican bill that would make it easier for Dane County towns to opt out of county zoning has passed the Wisconsin state Assembly.

The bill from Rep. Keith Ripp, of Lodi, passed Thursday 57-34 after Democrats used a procedural move to delay the vote by two days.

An earlier version of the bill sparked outrage among Democrats and some town residents because it would have removed residents’ right to vote on withdrawal. The final bill requires residents to vote on withdrawal but alters the process.

Eight towns, including Middleton and Sun Prairie, already have votes scheduled for April 18. Those are unlikely to be impacted since the bill needs to pass the Senate and go to Gov. Scott Walker before it becomes law.