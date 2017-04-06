Democrats bristle at Trump infrastructure plans

By JOAN LOWY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats had hoped the one big policy area they could find common ground with President Donald Trump on was infrastructure, but they don’t like what they’re hearing from administration officials about the transportation portion of the plan that’s still in the works.

Trump has promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over 10 years. With two of his other top campaign pledges in trouble — an effort to repeal and replace the Obama administration health care law has failed so far, and without savings to the government from health care changes there may not be enough money to pay for lowering tax rates — infrastructure appeared to be a priority ripe for compromise.

But some Democrats say they worry that Trump’s plan will be about trying to entice more private investment to transportation projects and reduce regulations that require environmental reviews and community consultation on projects rather than providing more government money to repair, replace and expand the nation’s transportation network.

Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia, two top Democrats on the House transportation committee, sent a letter on to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao objecting to comments she had made last week about the failure to repair the nation’s crumbling transportation system.

“The problem is not money. It’s the delays caused by government permitting processes that hold up projects for years, even decades, making them risky investments,” Chao said. She reiterated the statement Wednesday in a speech to the American Association of Port Authorities.

Congress has already directed the Transportation Department in bills passed in 2012 and 2015 to take dozens of steps to “streamline” regulations holding up projects. A recent report by the department’s inspector general found that work on a majority of the 42 actions required under the 2012 law had been completed, but carrying the changes out has been delayed so that the actions can be revised to take into account conflicting or additional requirements of the 2015 law.

“Piling additional streamlining measures on top of each other before they can be implemented — and before we can assess their effectiveness — is not going to solve our infrastructure problems,” the lawmakers wrote Chao. “We cannot streamline our way out of a funding shortfall.”

A recent report by the Treasury Department identified 40 significant transportation and water projects whose completion has been slowed or is in jeopardy. The report found that “a lack of public funding is by far the most common factor hindering completion of transportation and water infrastructure projects.”

Chao, on the other hand, cited a 2015 report by the nonpartisan group Common Good that estimates that delaying road and bridge projects by six years to deal with regulations results in an estimated $427 billion in additional project costs, traffic-congestion delays and the effects of global-warming emissions. The report advocates reducing the permitting process, which can sometimes take up to 10 years, down to two years.

DeFazio also complained at a transportation-committee hearing that only a very small number of transportation projects that have natural revenue streams like tolls are attractive to investors. Most of those projects cost at least $1 billion, and investors generally put up only about 10 percent to 20 percent of the money, he said. The rest comes from state and local bonds that have to be repaid, or federal aid.

Trump’s plan will include ways to boost the role of private investors, Chao said, adding that “investors say there is ample capital available” waiting for projects.

DeFazio recommended that increasing federal gasoline and diesel taxes by one penny a gallon and, after that, automatically increasing the tax with inflation to help pay for transportation. Federal fuel taxes haven’t been increased since 1993, although 17 states have increased their fuel taxes in recent years, he said.

FACT CHECK: Trump errs in describing Obama stimulus WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump disparaged his predecessor’s economic stimulus spending this week as a windfall for social programs and said he’s unaware of anything built from the money steered to infrastructure. That’s a mischaracterization of former President Barack Obama’s 2009 stimulus package, which had tax cuts as its largest component and plowed more than $100 billion into highway, transit and other “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects, to use the buzz phrase of that time. Trump needn’t have ventured far from Trump Tower to see stimulus money at work. The Brooklyn Bridge and a new landmark Manhattan train station were among New York City’s recipients of millions of stimulus dollars for construction and repairs. And Trump liked the package at the time. When it passed in the depths of the severe recession, he praised Obama as a “strong guy” who did a “terrific job,” adding, “this is what we need.” That appraisal has changed as Trump prepares to pitch Congress on his own infrastructure initiative. TRUMP, in remarks to CEOs Tuesday: “There was a very large infrastructure bill that was approved during the Obama administration, a trillion dollars. Nobody ever saw anything being built. I mean, to this day, I haven’t heard of anything that’s been built. They used most of that money — it went and they used it on social programs and we want this to be on infrastructure.” THE FACTS: The $787 billion package was not an infrastructure bill, but a catch-all response to the recession with infrastructure as a major part. More than a third of it went to tax cuts. Medicaid spending and other help for health care made up the next largest component. Then came infrastructure, followed closely by education. The package mixed economic and social spending, helping states train displaced workers, for example, extending jobless benefits and assisting with low-income housing. In New York City alone, $30 million went toward repairs and repainting of the Brooklyn Bridge; the Staten Island ferry also got a boost. More than $80 million was earmarked for Moynihan Station, an annex to Penn Station that is meant to return the rail hub to the grandeur of the original Penn Station. Road, bridge and transit projects across the country got a lift. The economy is far stronger than it was at the time. How much the stimulus package contributed to the recovery remains a matter of debate. But it was far more than a social-spending spree, as Trump recognized when it passed. As BuzzFeed noted in 2015, Trump had high praise for the president and the package when it passed in February 2009, telling Fox News it was a good mix of tax cuts and spending projects. “I thought he did a terrific job,” Trump said then. “This is a strong guy (who) knows what he wants, and this is what we need.” — Associated Press writers Calvin Woodward and Jim Drinkard