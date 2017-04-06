Top lawmakers take prevailing-wage repeal out of budget (UPDATE)

The top officials on the state Legislature’s budget committee have removed Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to repeal Wisconsin’s remaining prevailing-wage laws from the state budget, saying it should be dealt with as separate legislation.

The proposed elimination of prevailing wages was just one of 83 “non-fiscal policy items” that state Sen. Alberta Darling, a R-River Hills, and state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, are saying should be removed from the state budget lawmakers are now debating. Darling and Nygren are the co-chairs of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, which goes through proposed budgets line by line before sending them on to the full Legislature.

The memo also calls for the unusual step of not using the governor’s own proposals as the starting point for debate on the state’s next transportation budget. Darling and Nyrgren would instead have lawmakers begin by looking at this year’s transportation spending and deciding how it should be modified to pay for projects during the next budget period, which will run from July this year to June 2019.

The governor has come under criticism from lawmakers in both parties for putting forward a budget proposal that would postpone work on various major projects, including plans to rebuild Interstate 94 between Milwaukee’s Zoo and Marquette interchanges. Walker has responded by saying that he is committed to holding the line on borrowing and avoiding an increase in the state’s gas tax.

Prevailing wages were meanwhile not the only construction-related policies Darling and Nygren recommended for removal from the budget. Also listed in a memo they released Thursday were proposals that would have:

kept local governments from using project-labor agreements in a way that critics say prevents nonunion companies from bidding on public contracts;

allowed the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to test out the Construction Manager/General Contractor project-delivery system on three projects between this summer and July 1, 2021;

set up an independent Occupational License Review Council to review the certifications needed to work in various trades and professions and would have recommended elimination for requirements found to be either redundant or overly cumbersome. The memo also calls for removing a provision that would have eliminated various boards charged with advising state officials on licensing requirements; and

changed the value thresholds that determine which state projects must go before the State Building Commission before being put out to bid.

Rather than deal with these proposals through the state budget, Darling and Nygren said they should be put forward as separate pieces of legislation. State Rep. Rob Hutton and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, both Republicans from Brookfield, have made plans for bills that would repeal the state’s remaining prevailing-wage laws but have yet to formally introduce their proposals.

Republican state lawmakers voted in 2015 to repeal Wisconsin’s prevailing-wage laws for projects commissioned by various types of local governments starting this year. The latest proposals would eliminate the pay requirements for state-commissioned projects.