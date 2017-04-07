Walker remains open to ‘many different options’ on roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker remains open to “many different options” on road funding, as long as it doesn’t include a gas-tax increase.

That’s the word from Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson, who reacted Thursday to news that the Legislature’s budget committee was scrapping his road-funding proposal. The Republican co-chairs of the panel say they are going to start from scratch, rather than what Walker proposed for roads.

Evenson says Walker welcomes the opportunity to work with lawmakers on transportation funding “now that it is clear that they will not take away from his historic levels of support for K-12 education.”

The committee could still reduce funding for K-12 schools. It begins taking votes on reshaping the budget next month. On Thursday it announced 83 Walker proposals it was removing from the budget.