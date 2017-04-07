Zoo Interchange crews to close Wisconsin Highway 100 ramp for a month

The Zoo Interchange team is preparing to close the Wisconsin Highway 100 ramp to Interstate 94 eastbound on Friday night, said Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials.

The closing will last for a month while crews remove temporary surfacing and lay down permanent pavement as part of the new ramp. The current asphalt will be reused as a base level for the new concrete pavement, according to a news release.

While this work is ongoing, drivers will still be able to use the ramp to Interstate 41/Interstate 894 southbound. The department also reminded the public that one of the best alternate routes to I-94 eastbound is to take Greenfield Avenue.