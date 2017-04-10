Discovery World plans $18 million expansion

Discovery World, a science and technology museum in downtown Milwaukee, plans to embark on an $18 million expansion this summer.

The project will add nearly 20,000 square feet of space to the building on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The work’s first phase is slated to begin in August, and is to include the construction of a 10,000-square-foot pavilion that will replace a seasonal tent usually set up for the spring and summer months.

Once finished, the pavilion will be used for lunchroom space, a teaching area for field trips and summer camps. It will serve as a showcase 7,500- to 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibits on technology and freshwater science, as well as a space for conferences and weddings.

The second phase, meanwhile, will renovate and expand the museum’s major exhibit space. Once complete, the improvements will double the amount of exhibit and program space in the building’s technology wing.

The major renovation work will include a new admissions desk and “grand entrance” to the technology wing; a new exhibit gallery that will take the place of an existing theater; and 5,000 square feet of new public space on a mezzanine level that is currently off-limits to the public.

The improvements are being paid for through private donations. The lead gift for the project comes from the Reiman Family Foundation. The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2018.