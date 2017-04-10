Quantcast
Green Bay metal fabricator, unfazed by politics, shows interest in border wall

Green Bay metal fabricator, unfazed by politics, shows interest in border wall

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 10, 2017 2:06 pm

Politics be damned; the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall is just one more opportunity to pick up some work, says an official at the Green Bay-based metal fabricator Folkman Inc.

