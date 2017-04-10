Making beautiful music (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
April 10, 2017
11:10 am
Fire Stop Plus Stevens Construction The Lyric Apartments 11:10 am Mon, April 10, 2017
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Crews work at the site of The Lyric Apartments on Wednesday in Madison. Madison-based Stevens Construction is overseeing the 138-apartment, 11-story, mixed-use building. The project, which is being built for Stone House Development, is expected to open in late summer.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
-
-
Fire Stop Plus’ Shadd Boettcher installs pipe wrap on Wednesday in a hallway.
-
-
Stevens Construction’s Nate Krinke secures windows on the exterior of the building.
-
-
Stevens Construction’s Bob Coleman sets up shoring in the parking ramp of The Lyric Apartments.