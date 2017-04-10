Making beautiful music (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Crews work at the site of The Lyric Apartments on Wednesday in Madison. Madison-based Stevens Construction is overseeing the 138-apartment, 11-story, mixed-use building. The project, which is being built for Stone House Development, is expected to open in late summer.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

Fire Stop Plus’ Shadd Boettcher installs pipe wrap on Wednesday in a hallway. Stevens Construction’s Nate Krinke secures windows on the exterior of the building.

Stevens Construction’s Bob Coleman sets up shoring in the parking ramp of The Lyric Apartments.

