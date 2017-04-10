Making beautiful music (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Quantcast
By: Kevin Harnack April 10, 2017

Crews work at the site of The Lyric Apartments on Wednesday in Madison. Madison-based Stevens Construction is overseeing the 138-apartment, 11-story, mixed-use building. The project, which is being built for Stone House Development, is expected to open in late summer.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

