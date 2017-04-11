Job fair seeks new recruits to electrical trades

Amid the industry’s persistent labor shortage, a Milwaukee-area union is once again helping to put on an event to bring in new recruits to the electrical and data-contracting trades.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 and the National Electrical Contractors Association announced this week that they will be holding a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Milwaukee Joint Apprenticeship Training Center, at 11001 W. Plank Court, Wauwatosa. Those who attend will learn about openings in the industry, as well as career opportunities and the benefits they can receive as a trades worker.

Interviews will be conducted onsite, possibly even leading to job offers. Dean Warsh, business manager for Local 494, said in an official statement that the industry continues to have trouble finding new recruits.

“We haven’t seen the full turn in the economy and we’re already seeing the shortage,” he said. “In the electrical field, to try to find skilled electricians is getting harder every day.”

When a similar jobs fair was held in April 2016, more than 200 people attended.