Veterans group launches web ad supporting prevailing-wage repeal

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 11, 2017 10:16 am

A Virginia-based veterans advocacy group on Tuesday released a targeted web advertisement highlighting the ways they say repealing Wisconsin’s prevailing-wage laws would help, not harm, veterans.

