Milwaukee-area contractor groups join forces for collective bargaining

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee and the Allied Construction Employers Association have joined forces to bargain on behalf of various general contractors and sub-contractors in their negotiations this year with labor organizations.

Many of the biggest labor contracts in Wisconsin’s construction industry are scheduled to expire at the end of May. The AGC of Greater Milwaukee and the ACEA will be trying to reach new agreements with organizations representing carpenters, laborers, cement masons, bricklayers and iron workers in southeast Wisconsin.

In an official statement, Tim Jones, director of operators for Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee office and president of the AGC of Greater Milwaukee’s board of directors, said the two organizations’ collaboration “will provide considerable benefit to all parties in our upcoming negotiations.”

A news release sent out by the AGC of Greater Milwaukee and ACEA on Wednesday did not mention any specific bargaining topics that will be up for discussion this year. But along with a host of more-or-less standard matters — wages, hours of work, etc. — there are a likely to be a couple of new wrinkles.

In 2015, state lawmakers passed laws making Wisconsin a right-to-work state and repealing prevailing-wage requirements for projects commissioned by various types of local governments. The first law bans “union security” clauses from labor contracts, making it illegal to require employees to pay union fees as a condition of employment.

Even more earth-shaking for the industry was the repeal of prevailing wages for local projects. With those laws no longer setting minimum rates of payment on government contracts, union contractors could find themselves subject to more competition from nonunion rivals who perhaps pay their workers less.

At the same time, construction companies of all stripes have been struggling with a labor shortage. Amid these circumstances, union contractors could struggle to find a way to pay workers enough to keep them in the industry, while still not locking themselves into wage rates that will make it impossible to submit low bids for public contracts.