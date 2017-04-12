Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / ‘Second start’ bill gets second life

‘Second start’ bill gets second life

Legislation would notify college dropouts of careers opportunities in the trades, other industries

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 12, 2017 2:07 pm

A bill up for consideration in a Senate panel would let trades groups turn to state government to distribute brochures meant to help college dropouts find a “second start” in construction and other industries.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo