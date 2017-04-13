Madison utility says power plant needs $25M for repairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison utility company’s key power plant has been out of service since September and is in need of $25 million in repairs.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Alliant Energy Corp.’s Riverside plant outage came to light when the agenda for the state Public Service Commission meeting was released Wednesday.

The company says the 13-year-old plant near the town of Beloit isn’t expected to restart until July.

The natural gas-fueled facility shut down in September for regular maintenance. Alliant spokesman Scott Reigstad says the generating station wouldn’t restart property when the utility tried to turn it back on in November.

Reigstad says it’s unclear if utility customers will be asked to pick up all or part of the $25 million repair tab.

The plant produces enough electricity to power 450,000 homes.