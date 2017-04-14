Around the Water Cooler

Question: What ways have you seen or heard of the industry putting new technology to use?

Chris Stamborski, assistant director of municipal services at R.A. Smith National, Brookfield: “The following familiar technologies are being used in different ways: Terrestrial 3D laser scanning (LiDAR); remote-control survey boats (hydrones) equipped with sonar technology; and drones (UAVs) that carry cameras, thermal sensors and 3D laser scanners of their own. Our surveyors’ ‘tool belts’ have been expanded to include these new technologies, and more importantly, we are employing these solutions in conjunction with solid, proven conventional surveying principles and techniques.”

Michael Bales, safety manager at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin: “The newest thing I have seen is LED safety vests designed mostly for traffic awareness at night. But I did read that they have the software capability of setting controlled access zones electronically that trigger your vest to flash when you cross the boundary.”

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council: “The union building trades fully incorporates cutting-edge technology into all of its education classes (apprentice level to advanced journeyman level). The union trades are fully engaged in technology-based systems to better service our industry’s needs. From location-spotting using GPS and 3D mapping to fully electronic prints, specs, and real-time communicating.