MnDOT plans 211 road projects in 2017

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 14, 2017 10:56 am

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced plans for spending about $1 billion this construction season on more than 200 new and ongoing road and bridge projects statewide.

