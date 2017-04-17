Walker signs bill banning PLA mandates on local projects

Quantcast
By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 17, 2017 1:36 pm

Gov. Scott Walker has officially put his name to legislation that prohibits local governments from using mandatory project-labor agreements in a way that critics contend favors union companies. Walker signed Senate Bill 3 into law around lunchtime on Monday at Amerilux International, a maker of builder materials, in De Pere. Proponents of the bill, which was passed last ...

