Lawmakers to hold hearing on robot delivery bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow delivery robots to traverse Wisconsin sidewalks and crosswalks.

The robots resemble rolling coolers. Technology companies are working to use them to delivery small parcels and groceries to homes.

Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga has introduced a bill that would regulate the robots. The measure would define robot-delivery devices as devices used primarily to transport property on sidewalks and crosswalks, impose an 80-pound weight limit and a 10 mph speed limit and require operators to control or monitor them. The bill would prohibit the devices from traveling on roadways.

Starship Technologies, a European company that’s developing delivery robots, has registered in favor of the bill.

The Senate’s government operations committee is set to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.