BUILDING BLOCKS: Wisconsin Dells Holiday Inn Express renovations

Project name: renovations of the Wisconsin Dells Area Holiday Inn Express

Address: 1033 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Lake Delton

Size: The project will remodel the 70,000-square-foot hotel’s pool areas, public spaces and 113 rooms, pool areas and public spaces.

Start date: April

Estimated completion date: October

Owner: American Hospitality Management, Cheboygan, Mich.

General Contractor: Consolidated Construction Co., Appleton

Significance to the region: With its various swimming pools and small water slides, the Holiday Inn Express is popular with business travelers and families, according to a news release. When finished, the hotel will conform to the up-to-date Holiday Inn Express prototype established by InterContinental Hotels Group. According to the release, the remodeled hotel will best meet the needs of guests and provide a better value to owners. New room features will include more-functional work space, horizontal luggage-storage units, movable seating and refresehed decor. The hotel’s lobby will also have more energy-saving features.

Project challenge: Work on the hotel will take place during the height of tourism season in the Wisconsin Dells. The hotel’s guestrooms, pools and public spaces will be renovated in a project phase scheduled to start this month and finish by October.