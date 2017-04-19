Greenville residents concerned about unauthorized dredging

GREENVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Residents of a town outside Appleton are concerned they might have to foot the bill for what county and state officials are calling unauthorized dredging.

Richard Carlson, attorney for the town Greenville, says local officials were aware Town Supervisor Mike Woods was going to do work on his farm to mitigate sedimentation concerns caused by a contractor.

Environmental experts say Woods’ farm includes a karst, which affects nearby residents’ well water. Carlson describes it as an underground cave.

County and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say Woods didn’t have the necessary permits and yet went ahead and dredged the karst. They said the work caused damage that is beyond repair.

Carlson says the department is threatening heavy fines if corrective action isn’t taken.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2pBDbrf ) reports that it’s unclear how much a permanent remediation plan might cost and who would pay for it.