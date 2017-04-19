Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Mayor calls for stricter bidding rules to lessen blow from prevailing-wage repeal

Mayor calls for stricter bidding rules to lessen blow from prevailing-wage repeal

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 19, 2017 3:01 pm

With prevailing-wage requirements eliminated for local projects this year, the newly elected mayor of Superior is hoping stricter local bidding criteria will help avert what some have warned will be the worst consequences of that policy change. Jim Paine, who was sworn in as mayor of the northern Wisconsin city on Tuesday, said he wants to pursue policies aimed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo