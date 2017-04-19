Tribe asks judge to halt Ho-Chunk casino expansion

TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An American Indian tribe in northern Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to block another band from expanding a competing casino, arguing the project violates both tribes’ gambling compacts with the state.

The Ho-Chunk Nation wants to add hundreds of slot machines, table games, a restaurant and a hotel to its casino in Wittenberg. Construction has already begun on the project.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans fears the development, less than 20 miles from its North Star casino-resort, could draw away gamblers and cost the tribe $22 million per year.

The lawsuit argues the Ho-Chunk’s compact allows the tribe to run only what’s called an ancillary facility in Wittenberg — one in which less than half the revenue would come from gambling — and the proposed expansion would violate that agreement. They also assert the land wasn’t placed into trust until 1993, and federal law prohibits gambling on trust land acquired after 1988.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, though, ruled the Ho-Chunk placed the land in trust in 1969, and that an amendment to the Ho-Chuck’s compact would allow such a project, according to an opinion released in February by Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel.

Steve Michels, spokesman for the Department of Administration, said in an email to The Associated Press that the state has been consistent in honoring gambling compacts with all tribes. He insisted that under the amendment to the Ho-Chunk agreement, adopted in 2003, the tribe is authorized to conduct gaming in Shawano County.

The Stockbridge-Munsee filing seeks a preliminary injunction to stop construction on the project while the lawsuit is pending. In lieu of that, the tribe is asking the judge to declare that the tribe doesn’t have to make its annual revenue-sharing payment to the state. The tribe has already warned Walker’s administration that it intends to withhold nearly $1 million in payments this year because of the dispute.

“We don’t relish having to take this step, but do so to protect our sovereign right to self-determination,” Stockbridge-Munsee President Shannon Holsey said in a news release announcing the lawsuit.

Collin Price, a spokesman for the Ho-Chunk, did not immediately return email messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.