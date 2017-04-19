Trump voices support for Democrat Baldwin’s ‘Buy American’ construction bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he agrees “100 percent” with a proposal from Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin that would tighten up rules requiring the use of American-made products in certain construction projects.

Baldwin said Wednesday she hopes Trump will pressure Republican congressional leaders to take action on the bill.

Trump voiced support for the Wisconsin Democrat’s proposal during an interview Tuesday with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. During a visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order meant to help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.

Trump was asked during the interview if he supported a bill from Baldwin that would require American iron and steel products to be used in certain drinking-water projects.

Trump says, “I’m very much into that, and I agree with her 100 percent.”