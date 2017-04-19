Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Trump voices support for Democrat Baldwin’s ‘Buy American’ construction bill

Trump voices support for Democrat Baldwin’s ‘Buy American’ construction bill

By: Associated Press April 19, 2017 3:28 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he agrees “100 percent” with a proposal from Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin that would tighten up rules requiring the use of American-made products in certain construction projects.

Baldwin said Wednesday she hopes Trump will pressure Republican congressional leaders to take action on the bill.
Trump voiced support for the Wisconsin Democrat’s proposal during an interview Tuesday with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. During a visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order meant to help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.

Trump was asked during the interview if he supported a bill from Baldwin that would require American iron and steel products to be used in certain drinking-water projects.

Trump says, “I’m very much into that, and I agree with her 100 percent.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo