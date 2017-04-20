Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Dane County considering 30-acre, 6-megawatt solar field on airport land

Dane County considering 30-acre, 6-megawatt solar field on airport land

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 20, 2017 2:49 pm

Here's a project fit to give sustainable-energy advocates something to celebrate when Earth Day arrives on Saturday: Dane County is looking to turn 30 acres of Dane County Regional Airport-owned land into a large-scale solar field. The development would come as the second-biggest solar project to be built in the state, said County Executive Joe Parisi. Parisi announced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo