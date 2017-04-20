UW instructors apologize for border-wall exam question

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Statistics instructors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are apologizing to students for putting a question about a border wall on a test.

Three sections of a statistics class comprising 400 students took the test on April 5. A question on the exam presented a scenario where the federal government planned to build a border wall to keep kangaroos from jumping into the country and was testing 10 kangaroos to see how high they could jump.

UW-Madison officials say the question spurred students to file three bias complaints. Bias complaints are defined on the UW-Madison website as complaints about incidents that create intimidating environments and are based on age, race, color, creed or other related factors.

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith Mcglone says the three instructors have apologized to their students.