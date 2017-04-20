Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / UW instructors apologize for border-wall exam question

UW instructors apologize for border-wall exam question

By: Associated Press April 20, 2017 1:48 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Statistics instructors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are apologizing to students for putting a question about a border wall on a test.

Three sections of a statistics class comprising 400 students took the test on April 5. A question on the exam presented a scenario where the federal government planned to build a border wall to keep kangaroos from jumping into the country and was testing 10 kangaroos to see how high they could jump.

UW-Madison officials say the question spurred students to file three bias complaints. Bias complaints are defined on the UW-Madison website as complaints about incidents that create intimidating environments and are based on age, race, color, creed or other related factors.

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith Mcglone says the three instructors have apologized to their students.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo