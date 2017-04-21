Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Conference to focus on eco-friendly water infrastructure

Conference to focus on eco-friendly water infrastructure

By: Associated Press April 21, 2017 6:51 am

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will help organize a conference on developing eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

Organizers say it will be the first conference centered on using green infrastructure with a primary goal of protecting surface waters in the Great Lakes region. The event is scheduled for May 31 through June 2 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Green infrastructure uses natural features such as vegetation and wetlands to prevent stormwater pollution rather than so-called gray infrastructure such as pipelines and wastewater-treatment systems.

The conference is intended for engineers, landscape architects, water quality professionals, academics, government officials and other with interest in the topic.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo