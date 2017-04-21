Conference to focus on eco-friendly water infrastructure

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will help organize a conference on developing eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

Organizers say it will be the first conference centered on using green infrastructure with a primary goal of protecting surface waters in the Great Lakes region. The event is scheduled for May 31 through June 2 at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Green infrastructure uses natural features such as vegetation and wetlands to prevent stormwater pollution rather than so-called gray infrastructure such as pipelines and wastewater-treatment systems.

The conference is intended for engineers, landscape architects, water quality professionals, academics, government officials and other with interest in the topic.