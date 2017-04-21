Owner won’t reopen fuel pipeline in northeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s administration says the owner of a fuel pipeline that had served northeastern Wisconsin until it shut down in March 2016 will not be reopened.

The Department of Administration said Friday that the West Shore Pipeline Company has notified the state that it will not replace the pipeline used to transport gasoline and diesel fuel.

The 56-year-old, 110-mile-long pipeline runs from north of Milwaukee to Green Bay.

Since its closing, the state has worked with local officials and industry leaders to get fuel to that part of Wisconsin.

Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel says the state will continue working with its partners to develop a long-term plan.